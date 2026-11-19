As exam season approaches, escalating anxiety often pushes students to pack revision schedules and sacrifice sleep. However, spending more hours at a desk does not guarantee higher marks when overwhelming stress impairs cognitive function and memory.
To counter this pressure, psychologists Jane Jarvis and Dr Renée Small offer practical, evidence-based recommendations designed to help learners manage examination anxiety, build sustainable study routines, and safeguard their wellbeing.
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