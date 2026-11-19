Four suspects have been arrested and a firearm has been seized after a man was fatally shot in Motherwell on Wednesday, while a woman and a man were shot and injured in a separate incident.

The incidents occurred in the NU9 area of Motherwell.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said preliminary information suggested the incidents were linked to armed robberies in the area.

"Following reports of the shootings, information regarding a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo believed to have been involved was circulated to police members," Beetge said.

"Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Combatting Unit [CCU], who were conducting crime prevention duties in Kwazakhele at the time, immediately responded to the information."

Beetge said while travelling along the M17 towards Motherwell, the members spotted a vehicle matching the description and successfully intercepted it near the M19 off-ramp.

Four men, aged 20, 22, 22 and 24, were apprehended.

During a search, police recovered seven cellphones suspected to have been stolen.

"Further police follow-ups led members to a premises in NU9, Motherwell, where a 9mm firearm was recovered and confiscated," Beetge said.

"The four suspects were arrested and detained at SAPS Swartkops.

"Investigations are continuing into their possible involvement in the murder, attempted murders and related robberies.

"The recovered firearm has been secured for further investigation, and additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses."

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo said the swift response and effective follow-up by the members of the CCU demonstrated the commitment of the SA Police Service to responding decisively to serious and violent crime and bringing those responsible to justice.

"The prompt reaction and determination displayed by these members are commendable," Ngalo said.

"Their alertness and decisive action demonstrate the importance of proactive policing and effective communication in responding to serious and violent crime.

"We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for such acts are brought before the courts to face the full might of the law."