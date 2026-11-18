A forensic pathologist has detailed the horrific extent of Vanessa van Rensburg's fatal injuries during the murder trial of her boyfriend, Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans. Testifying in the Gqeberha high court, Dr Annemarie Louise Mattheus recounted discovering more than 23 distinct injuries across Van Rensburg's body, pointing to a prolonged and brutal assault.
The Herald
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