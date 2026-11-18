Eastern Cape-born youth leader and model Anele Jnr Madolwana has achieved national recognition after securing the first runner-up position at Mr South Africa Teen 2026.

The announcement was made at the competition’s grand finale on November 14 at the Vodacom World Events in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The achievement marks an important milestone in his journey as a young leader, advocate and public figure committed to youth empowerment and community development.

Beyond the modelling and pageantry industry, Anele has established himself in pupil governance, currently serving as deputy president of the Umtata High School Representative Council of Learners, president of the OR Tambo Inland District RCL and deputy president of the Eastern Cape Provincial RCL.

Through these positions, the matric scholar contributes to pupil representation and engagement with the department of basic education at provincial and national levels.

His commitment to social advocacy is equally evident through his involvement in gender-based violence awareness and mental health initiatives.

Among his notable engagements was a successful gender-based violence awareness event that reached more than 300 pupils.

The event joined hands with the department of education, South African Police Service, department of social development, National Prosecuting Authority and other private institutions.

He has also participated in mental health awareness initiatives across various schools.

His public engagement journey has extended to radio platforms, including UCR FM, 047 FM and Umhlobo Wenene FM, where he has had opportunities to engage audiences on youth-related issues and his work.

Reflecting on his achievement, Anele emphasises that his journey has never been solely about titles or recognition, but about creating opportunities to influence positive change.

He believes that young people should not merely be included in conversations about their future but should be empowered to actively shape those conversations.

He said his placement at Mr South Africa Teen 2026 represented an opportunity to extend his advocacy, leadership and community development work to an even wider audience.