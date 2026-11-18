SA’s diabetes epidemic, affecting more than 2.3-million working-age adults, or one in 16, is not only the country’s leading cause of natural deaths but also a “silent thief” of sight and independence.

Diabetes is a leading cause of vision loss and preventable blindness in SA, with vision loss affecting two in 10 adults but rising, with one in three in diabetes patients already showing signs of retinopathy, raising their risk of heart attack, stroke and early death.

Diabetic retinopathy, caused by damage to the light-sensitive retina at the back of the eye, is one of the most common and serious complications of diabetes.

However, most vision loss can be prevented when it is detected early.

So in light of World Diabetes Day on November 14, the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa has called for retinal screening to be built into diabetes healthcare programmes, and for diabetes patients to make a habit of tracking their retina score just as they do with monitoring their blood sugar and blood pressure.

An executive committee member of the society, Dr Johann Lamprecht, described diabetes as “a silent thief of eyesight” as diabetic eye disease initially causes no pain, and vision often stays clear until the damage is far advanced.

“In diabetic retinopathy, time is sight,” he said.

"We encourage people with diabetes to start having retinal examinations as soon as they are diagnosed and while they can still see well, as diabetic eye disease can silently damage vision before symptoms appear.

"The damage is often permanent or only partly reversible. By the time vision is affected, it may be too late to save it.”

Lamprecht said research had shown that blindness due to diabetes was preventable with early diagnosis and treatment, along with managing the risk factors for developing diabetes and for those who do have diabetes to adhere to their treatment and live healthy lifestyles.

“Early detection is cost-effective while late detection can result in costly treatment and a significant increase in patient disability.”

The risk of vision loss cuts across all age groups with diabetes, and affects both type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients.

The Ophthalmological Society recommends that every person with type 2 diabetes should have a retinal examination when diabetes is diagnosed, because damage may already be present, and then regularly as advised by their doctor.

Women with diabetes who are planning a pregnancy or are pregnant need their own screening schedule, as do those with type 1 diabetes.

Fortunately, lifestyle changes involving diet and exercise, as well as optimal control of blood sugar and blood pressure have been shown to reduce the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, to significantly slow the progression, or even cause disease regression.

On preventing or lowering the risk of diabetes, and managing health if diagnosed, Lamprecht said “small, everyday habits can make a big difference,” and recommended:

Move. Regular exercise of at least 30 minutes a day including cardiovascular exercise, such as brisk walking, and resistance training;

Eat real food. Fewer sugary drinks and refined, ultra-processed foods; more vegetables, legumes, whole grains, healthy oils and protein;

Sleep. Adults who regularly sleep too little — or too long — are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. Aim for seven to eight hours a night;

Calm the fire. Long-lasting, low-grade inflammation — fed by excess belly fat, inactivity, smoking and poor sleep — predicts type 2 diabetes and helps drive damage to the tiny blood vessels of the eye. Every habit mentioned above can turn that fire down. Stopping smoking is one of the most powerful steps of all;

People living with diabetes: Don't wait for changes in your eyesight. Arrange regular retinal examinations, ask for your retinopathy grade and keep track of it;

Families and caregivers: Encourage loved ones with diabetes to attend their eye examinations. Help them make screening part of their routine diabetes care;

GPs and nurses: Refer patients for retinal screening when they are diagnosed with diabetes and ensure follow-up examinations take place;

Optometrists: Include retinal examinations where appropriate, be alert to signs of diabetic eye disease and refer patients promptly to an ophthalmologist; and

Healthcare decision-makers: Make retinal screening a routine component of diabetes programmes, including the use of AI-assisted retinal photography to extend access in underserved areas. Contact a medical professional right away if you are living with diabetes and have not yet had an eye examination or if your vision seems to be getting worse.

For more information on common eye conditions or to locate an ophthalmologist, visit https://www.ossa.co.za/website/patients