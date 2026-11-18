Community members, government officials, civic organisations and newly appointed gender-based violence ambassadors have joined hands in Plettenberg Bay in a show of solidarity against gender-based violence (GBV).

The group walked through the streets of Kwanokuthula on Tuesday to raise awareness and demonstrate that the fight against violence against women and children was a shared responsibility.

Social auxiliary worker for the Western Cape social development department in Plettenberg Bay, Bongiwe Sika, said: "We have newly formed GBV ambassadors who will support us and spread awareness.

"We also have stakeholders from various departments participating in the initiative."

The march was part of preparations for the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children, which launches on November 25.

Sika said the campaign also carried a message of hope and practical support for victims, with businesses encouraged to donate towards a safe house for GBV survivors.

“The department hopes to use the initiative to raise funds towards its goal of establishing a safe house in the Western Cape, providing a place of safety for people affected by gender-based violence."

She said in keeping with the department's commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society, the walk included people living with disabilities.

Anne Windvogel, of the New Horizons Passionate Club, who is also a GBV ambassador, said a mass march was necessary to bring stakeholders together and demonstrate unity and visibility in communities.

She said the initiative would help build trust between communities and organisations working to support victims.

"The community is now aware of the people we work with and will trust us even more, knowing that we have access to people and organisations that can help them in their time of need," she said.

Victoria Rowe, of the Shield GBV Response & Safeguarding Consultancy, said raising awareness in communities was important not only in educating people about gender-based violence but also to send a strong warning to perpetrators.

"Our police officers do a great job working with us to fight crime.

"However, the lack of resources, or limited resources available to officers, makes it difficult for them to work effectively.

"We hope that through this awareness campaign, all departments will have an opportunity to voice their challenges and receive the necessary support," she said.

Tuesday's walk formed part of a broader Western Cape government campaign themed "A United Province, One Pledge: Torch Relay for a Safe Society".

Other planned activities include torch relays, community mobilisation programmes and public pledge-signing ceremonies.

On November 25, representatives from participating regions will take their torches to Cape Town for a provincial pledge-signing event.

The Herald