From recording with Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman to performing for international audiences aboard some of the world's leading luxury cruise lines, South African vocalist Selim Kagee has built a career that has taken his voice well beyond the country's borders.

Following a series of sold-out performances at theatres across SA, Kagee brings his celebrated concert production, Il Mondo, to the Savoy Theatre in Gqeberha on Wednesday December 16 at 4pm.

Kagee's musical journey began in Cape Town, where an encounter with retired opera singer Jean Stuart set him on a path that would eventually become his profession.

Recognising potential in his voice, Stuart encouraged him to pursue formal vocal training, leading to more than a decade of study in the classical Bel Canto tradition.

Originally working in the design and branding industry, Kagee eventually made the transition to full-time performance.

He went on to secure leading roles in musical theatre before signing a recording contract with EMI Records and establishing himself as a distinctive voice in traditional pop and timeless international ballads.

His career has included a number of notable milestones: performing the national anthems of SA, Wales and New Zealand at internationally televised rugby fixtures, collaborating on a recording with Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman, and presenting his Il Mondo concert production at Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg under producer Pieter Toerien.

The production has since enjoyed sold-out performances in theatres across SA, attracting audiences with its collection of enduring international favourites and Kagee's distinctive interpretation of timeless popular music.

Today, Kagee regularly performs as a headline entertainer aboard leading ultra-luxury cruise liners, appearing before audiences across Europe, North America, Australia and beyond.

His return to South African stages with Il Mondo is a celebration of the songs that have defined generations.

The programme brings together some of the most beloved music of the 20th century, including Il Mondo, Always on My Mind, And I Love You So and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Combining romantic ballads, international favourites and personal stories from his musical journey, the production offers an elegant musical experience celebrating nostalgia, romance and the enduring appeal of some of the greatest hits.

Joining Kagee on stage are pianist Drini Botha and violinist Calvin Steyn, with orchestral arrangements providing an expansive musical backdrop to the performance.

“Some songs never lose their magic. They become part of our lives and bring back memories of people, places and moments that stay with us.

"After performing internationally, it's always special to return to South African audiences and share this music with them,” Kagee said.

The one-performance-only matinee promises an afternoon of beautiful music, nostalgia and timeless international ballads.

Tickets are available online via Quicket.

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