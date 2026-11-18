From singing in church and school choirs in Gqeberha to performing on international stages across Europe, South African jazz vocalist Esther Miller has built a career shaped by music, movement and a deep appreciation for the jazz tradition.

Now based in Denmark, the acclaimed songstress is returning to her hometown to share her love of jazz in an intimate performance at The One Room Music & Comedy Club in Central on Sunday November 29.

Known for her rich, expressive voice and classic jazz sensibility, Miller has a gift for bringing songs to life through heartfelt interpretations and her distinctive musical style.

Her carefully curated repertoire moves effortlessly between familiar jazz standards and lesser-known compositions, offering audiences an opportunity to rediscover much-loved favourites while exploring the genre's hidden gems.

Miller's musical journey began in Gqeberha, where she developed her love for singing in church and school choirs. Her passion eventually led her to pursue music professionally, launching her career with Gerry Spencer’s Jazz Cyclone before going on to perform and record internationally.

Over the years, she has established herself as a versatile jazz vocalist, drawing on everything from soulful ballads and swinging standards to compositions infused with African rhythms. Her performances reflect both her South African musical roots and the influences she has gathered along the way.

Her international career has taken her to prestigious festivals, including the Cape Town Jazz Festival, Cork Jazz Festival, Cheltenham Jazz Festival and Silda Jazz Festival in Norway. She has also shared the stage with leading musicians across SA, the UK and Europe.

Today, Miller continues to perform internationally in concert halls, jazz clubs, five-star venues and aboard cruise ships, bringing elegance, emotional depth and a distinctive South African warmth to every performance.

For her Gqeberha audience, the upcoming concert promises an evening of intimate storytelling through music, with Miller joined on stage by acclaimed guitarist Wayne Bosch and bassist Peter Ndlala.

Together, the trio will explore the richness of the jazz songbook, celebrating the genre's enduring appeal while allowing room for fresh interpretations and spontaneous musical moments.

Whether a lifelong jazz enthusiast or someone looking to discover the genre, audiences can expect an evening where tradition meets innovation and every song has a story to tell.

The performance starts at 6pm, with doors opening at 5pm.

Tickets cost R200 per person and are available through Quicket.