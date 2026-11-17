In an effort to ensure the legacy of Knysna's last surviving elephant is not lost, a high school teacher has dedicated the last eight years to researching and documenting the history of the area's once-thriving elephant population.

Ryno Joubert, a social sciences teacher at Gekombineerde Skool Noorderlig in Benoni, has published his book, The Knysna Elephants: A Journey to the last Forest Giants, based on the research he began in 2018.

"I hope readers will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Knysna elephants, not only as individual animals, but as an important part of SA's natural heritage," he said.

The Kempton Park-born teacher's fascination with the elephants began in 2001 during a school tour to the Garden Route with Laerskool Bredell.

His initial interest eventually developed into an extensive research project involving historical documents, newspaper articles, scientific studies, photographs and film footage.

He said conducting research from Kempton Park, far from the Knysna forests where elephants once thrived, presented challenges.

Joubert interviewed retired foresters, former SANParks employees, fern pickers and elephant trackers Wilfred Oraai and Karel Maswati.

Many of his sources were in their seventies, eighties and even nineties.

Gill Thomas, from Sedgefield, helped him access historical records at libraries and museums in Knysna and George, while a librarian at the National Library of South Africa in Cape Town also assisted.

The author said one of his most fascinating discoveries arose from comparing historical photographs and film footage in an effort to identify individual elephants by studying details such as forehead wrinkles and worn ear edges.

This helped him to trace Oupoot, also known as Strangefoot, the last surviving Knysna elephant.

Born in March 1970, she is now 56 years old and the final survivor of a larger population.

The book explores the elephants' history, behaviour, ecology and diet, as well as the development of the Knysna and Southern Cape forests.

It also examines the debate around whether elephants should be reintroduced to the area.

Joubert discusses the unsuccessful attempt to do that in 1994, when three young elephants from the Kruger National Park were released into the Knysna forest.

One died within four days, while the remaining two left the forest and wandered onto private land before being removed.

He hopes the book will encourage readers to look beyond the emotional appeal of having elephants roaming the forests again.

"Most importantly, I hope the book encourages readers to think critically about conservation.

"It is easy to become emotionally attached to the idea of having elephants roaming the Knysna forests again, but conservation decisions also need to consider ecological realities," he said.

For Joubert, one of the most meaningful aspects of the book is knowing that it will form part of Oupoot's legacy.

"One day, when she is no longer here, people will still be able to open this book and learn about her life, her family, the forests she called home and the remarkable story of the last surviving Knysna elephant," he said.

"An animal's life is finite, but the knowledge and memories we preserve about it can live on for generations.

"I hope that, long after Oupoot is gone, this book will help ensure that she is not forgotten."

The book was published on October 9 and Joubert's first physical copy arrived at his home eight days' later.

He described the moment as emotional one after years of balancing research with his teaching career and family responsibilities.

The Knysna Elephants, A Journey to the last Forest Giants is available in paperback and e-book through Takealot, Amazon and Book2Read.