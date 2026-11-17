SA nonprofit organisation Columba Leadership was recently recognised as one of the Top 100 impactful and scalable educational innovations for 2026, through its selection in the HundrED Global Collection 2027.

HundrED, a Finland-based mission-driven organisation aimed at helping every child flourish through education innovation, chose 100 of the most impactful and scalable education innovations from more than 800 submissions worldwide.

Columba’s programme, Values-based Leadership in Secondary Schools, was announced during the live Global Collection Awards Ceremony at the HundrED Innovation Summit 2026.

Columba was founded in 2009 to awaken “the leader within” young people and educators in public secondary schools.

It works in quintile 1-3 schools, which serve SA’s most under-resourced communities.

Its youth-adult model brings pupils, educators and principals together around six values — awareness, focus, creativity, integrity, perseverance and service.

The online summit ran from November 12 to 13 alongside the Global Education Forum in Madrid.

Columba Leadership chief executive Tracy Hackland said this year’s collection focused on human flourishing, through four interconnected themes.

“This recognition belongs to every learner who has stood up and discovered the leader within, and to the educators and principals who walk that journey with them," Hackland said.

"Being selected for the HundrED Global Collection shows that innovation in education can come from SA’s public schools.

"Young people already have extraordinary potential. Our work is to help them see it, use it and lead with it.”

Columba was recognised in three of the four themes: Enabling learning environments, relationships and belonging, and personal growth and wellbeing.

The themes reflect how education innovations create supportive environments in which pupils can thrive, strengthen meaningful relationships and inclusive communities, and nurture pupils’ confidence, agency and wellbeing.

Since 2009, Columba Leadership has worked with 341 public schools and directly reached more than 40,000 youth and adult participants.

It has a growing network of 9,352 post-school youth alumni.

In 2025, Columba partnered with 121 schools and ran 40 five-day academies.

Academy participants achieved a 95% matric pass rate, compared with 88% nationally, and 89% achieved a pass that qualifies them for tertiary study, compared with 74% nationally.

Pupil retention was 97%, against a national average of 64.5%.

Within six months of leaving school, 64% of alumni were in further study, employment or upgrading, compared with 30% at national level.