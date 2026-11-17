However, at Newton Park, the pool's underwater tiling has not been finished. The contractor has promised to complete the job by Friday.

After that, the tiles need two days to dry. The pool must be filled by Sunday, and the water tested before anyone competes in it.

The municipality says it is levelling the sand at Kings Beach, removing glass and doing routine maintenance on the ablution facilities and plumbing.

When The Herald visited on Monday, grass cutters were clearing the entrance, and a maintenance team was repairing fence poles next to the lifesaving clubhouse.

Broken windows, a hanging electrical cable and fading paint on the ablution block were still visible.

The alarm was raised in a leaked letter to about 70 municipal officials on Tuesday last week, warning that the city had neither a competition-ready pool nor a viable backup.

In the letter, Lifesaving SA organiser Nicci Brooker said a site inspection revealed that the required work at Newton Park had yet to begin.

"Despite months of engagement, numerous meetings, repeated assurances and our continued compliance with every requirement placed upon us by [the] Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the committed funding has still not been released."

She said the designated backup, Gelvandale Swimming Pool, was in an equally unacceptable condition.

"The pool has deteriorated to the point where it is effectively supporting its own ecosystem and would require draining, cleaning, repairs, refilling and the necessary testing before it could be considered suitable for international competition — not to mention it does not even have the appropriate health certificates which all city pools should have in place.

"There is simply insufficient time remaining to undertake this work without an immediate, co-ordinated intervention."

Brooker said the city’s failure to deliver could expose it to significant legal and financial claims from international teams, who have invested substantial amounts in flights, accommodation, training, preparation, equipment and competition entries.

“This is an extraordinary and deeply concerning situation for a host city that has committed to welcoming national and club teams from around the world.

“The reputational damage to Nelson Mandela Bay, Lifesaving SA and SA as an international sporting destination cannot be overstated.

“We are rapidly approaching a point where we will be unable to deliver on commitments made to international federations, athletes, officials and participating nations.

“We cannot continue to underestimate the seriousness of this situation."

However, two days later, sport, recreation, arts and culture acting executive director Dumisani Mbebe told reporters at the pool that there was no crisis.

He said that work on the facility would be completed.

“Part of today’s oversight visit was to make sure that the service provider that is currently dealing with underwater tiling has assured us that by Friday, the pool, in terms of tiling, will need to dry for two days, and then it will be ready for our fire department to start pouring water from Sunday."

Mbebe said that there was no crisis.

In an updated statement on Monday, Mbebe said Lifesaving SA had delayed the process by failing to submit its audited financial statements to the municipality’s budget and treasury department.

“Lifesaving SA submitted the outstanding documentation by Friday last week.

“The second acknowledgement of the local organising committee (LOC) to Lifesaving SA was the consistent absence of the safety officer from the lifesaving side, which has made a commitment to ensure that the safety officer will be part of the LOC meetings.”

Mbebe said that he was working with acting chief financial officer Adriaan Ferreira to expedite the release of the funds on Monday.

He confirmed that the planned upgrades to the Newton Park Swimming Pool were proceeding as scheduled.

“The current work is proceeding well."

He said a reputable contractor was on site and had undertaken to complete the underwater tiling by Friday.

On the Gelvandale Swimming Pool, he said it was functional and would be ready.

“This project remains critical to the city and remains a priority.

“As part of its state of readiness at the beachfront, the sand is being levelled at the beachfront, and glass is being removed from the sand so that it is ready to be used by the athletes.

“Routine maintenance of ablution facilities and plumbing is under way."

Lifesaving SA general manager Helen Herbert said in response that she was happy with the progress since the letter.

“We visited the Newton Park Swimming Pool and about 35 tilers were working and it is looking positive, so we are very happy with that.

“They have two or three groups of tilers, so they are working 24/7. The work is being done.

“Of course we are concerned, because we would have preferred for everything to be ready well in advance, but everything is on track at this stage."

Herbert said she was confident that the city would be ready for the event, which officially starts on November 29.

“People are already arriving in Nelson Mandela Bay, but we expect all the teams and officials to be here next week.

She said officials who had arrived were touring the Eastern Cape.

“The acting city manager has signed off on the municipal funding.

"We will get it, but we have not received it yet, so that does add pressure.

“We are working with the municipality and are grateful for the work they are doing," Herbert said.

“The beach is looking fantastic, although we do still need to flatten it.

“I have been to international competitions where some events are run on pavements or even grass, but we have a big, beautiful beach.

“The first containers of equipment from overseas arrived on Monday, and we have started unpacking everything for the teams to make use of.

“The total number of individual athletes entered is 2,509.

“In total, I think we can expect about 4,500 people to arrive."

Herbert said some teams had cancelled, but not due to readiness concerns.

“Some countries issued travel bans after the March and March protests, but they will still be attending.”

Regarding Mbebe’s claim that Lifesaving SA had failed to submit its audited financial statements, Herbert said there had been some back-and-forth over which documents were required, but the matter had since been resolved.

She rejected Mbebe’s claims that a safety officer had not attended the LOC meetings.

Acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo said the municipality was treating the successful delivery of the championships as a priority.

“The municipality recognises the importance of this international event, not only as a major sporting occasion, but also as an opportunity to demonstrate the capacity of Nelson Mandela Bay to host events of global significance.

“Our focus is on disciplined execution, active co-ordination and ensuring that the necessary preparations are completed.

"We are mindful of the responsibility that comes with hosting an event of this scale and the importance of delivering a positive experience for participants, visitors and the people of Nelson Mandela Bay,” Ngoqo said.