With tourists expected to flock to Knysna for the festive season, concerns over the health of the town's estuary have placed renewed pressure on authorities to address pollution and protect one of the Garden Route's most important tourism attractions.

In response, Knysna Municipality, SA National Parks (SANParks) and the Garden Route District Municipality have agreed to strengthen their co-operation through urgent wastewater infrastructure inspections, continued water-quality testing and a seasonal readiness plan covering water, wastewater and stormwater services.

The municipality has also committed to re-establishing the Estuary Pollution Committee, with its first meeting scheduled for November 26, as part of efforts to improve accountability and address pollution affecting the estuary.

Knysna acting municipal manager Dr Richard Martin said the municipality recognised its responsibility to take decisive action and ensure the agreed interventions translated into tangible progress.

“Protecting the Knysna estuary requires consistent action, accountability and co-operation between all relevant stakeholders,” Martin said.

The renewed intervention comes at a critical time for Knysna, as accommodation establishments, restaurants, tourism operators and event organisers prepare for the arrival of holidaymakers.

The estuary is central to the town's tourism offering, attracting visitors who enjoy boating, swimming, fishing and other recreational activities.

Its environmental health is therefore important not only for biodiversity but also for businesses and residents whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

However, the latest published municipal water-quality results have raised concerns about pollution levels at several locations, with some E. coli readings significantly exceeding the recommended recreational water-quality guideline.

The September 2026 results recorded an E. coli reading of 26,900 per 100ml at Costa Sarda, while Salt River recorded 9,500 per 100ml and Green Hole recorded 1,010 per 100ml.

The recreational water-quality guideline used in the municipal report is 500 E. coli per 100ml.

The results also highlighted concerning readings at stormwater culverts, with Bongani recording 46,000 E. coli per 100ml, Queen Street 10,000 and Long Street 4,100.

Greater Knysna Business Chamber chair Beverley Pothier welcomed the municipality's efforts but stressed that sustained action would be essential.

“The chamber welcomes these efforts, but sustained action and measurable results will be essential to restoring confidence in the health of our estuary.

"The estuary is not only an environmental treasure, but also a cornerstone of our tourism economy, supporting businesses, livelihoods and the wellbeing of our entire community,” Pothier said.

Following an initial engagement on November 2, the Knysna Municipality, SANParks and the Garden Route District Municipality identified several priority actions to strengthen the management and protection of the estuary.

One of the immediate priorities was an urgent inspection of the Knysna Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW), alongside an update on the condition and functioning of municipal infrastructure.

A follow-up engagement and site visit to the treatment works took place on November 9.

The authorities also agreed to develop a seasonal readiness plan covering water, wastewater and stormwater services, with the aim of addressing operational challenges and preparing municipal infrastructure for the increased demands associated with the festive season.

Other priorities include continued water-quality sampling and reporting, improved communication with stakeholders and the re-establishment of the Estuary Pollution Committee.

Martin said the engagements also reaffirmed the importance of implementing the Knysna Estuary Management Plan, adopted on March 13 2025, as the guiding framework for the co-ordinated management and protection of the estuary.