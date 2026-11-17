Gqeberha gospel singer Andile Tsako has received national recognition after winning the Best Newcomer award at the 19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards in Durban on Sunday night.

Tsako, who was among the nominees in the publicly voted category, said the recognition was an exciting and nerve-wracking moment, particularly as it was his first time attending the prestigious awards ceremony.

The New Brighton-born singer, who is now based in KuGompo City, said he had gone to the event hoping to bring the award home and was proud of what he had achieved.

"It was an absolutely beautiful evening. It was my first time attending the event," Tsako said.

"I knew I had to bring it home. It was both nerve-wracking and exciting.

"When they were calling out the names of all the nominees, I was saying a small prayer to God, saying, 'Lord, I know they are all deserving, but please give it to me'.

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me.

"I am so proud of myself and what I have achieved in my career leading up to this moment."

The win comes as an important boost for the singer, who began his musical journey singing in church and later worked as a backing vocalist for artists such as Dumza Maswana, Dumi Mkokstad and Betusile Mcinga, before pursuing a solo career in 2023.

He said he grew up in a Christian home, where gospel music was part of his upbringing.

Having served in church and describing himself as a born-again Christian, he eventually decided to dedicate his career to gospel music.

"I believe my music caters to many people because it is a mixture of traditional gospel with a fresh and unique sound.

"Gospel music is what I live.

"I have previously explored secular music, but I chose gospel for my personal project as a way of giving back to God through my talent."

He released a five-track EP, My Gift to the Giver, last year, which reflects his faith and musical direction.

He said he wanted his music to create an atmosphere where people could worship, dance, express their emotions, and feel the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Tsako said winning Best Newcomer would give his career a significant boost, particularly as he continues to establish his name in the gospel music industry.

"This is a big boost for my career. This is my first award for my first album.

"I believe this will catapult my career. Everyone will now know who Andile is.

"May God bless everyone who voted for me."