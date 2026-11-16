Confusion continues to surround the management of the Kariega municipal pound nearly six months after the previous operational contract expired. The ongoing delay in appointing a formal service provider has heightened fears among animal welfare organisations regarding livestock control, disease outbreaks, and stray animal care across Nelson Mandela Bay.

While the municipality maintains that the procurement process is simply in a standard cooling-off phase, welfare groups such as the SPCA and the Animal Anti-Cruelty League report carrying an immense operational burden as facilities fall into disrepair and protocols remain unclear.