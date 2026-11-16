A 22-year-old man is set to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face a charge of bestiality — less than five months after being released on warning in connection with a similar allegation.

The alleged incidents have sparked outrage among animal lovers, prompting calls for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws.

The latest incident involving Tyson, a male labrador cross, was reported after another dog, Caesar, a male collie cross, was allegedly sexually abused by the same suspect in June.

The accused was released on warning after appearing in court on June 18 in relation to the alleged incident involving Caesar.

He appeared in court again on July 17, before making another appearance on August 28, when the matter was transferred to the Mossel Bay Regional Court.

On October 19, the accused appeared in court again, and the matter was postponed to November 9 while the court awaited outstanding forensic evidence.

However, the man failed to appear in court on that day.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that a warrant of arrest was then issued for the suspect.

On November 10, Tyson's owner reported a second alleged incident involving the suspect.

According to the Garden Route SPCA, the owner's eight-year-old son had witnessed the alleged incident.

Garden Route SPCA spokesperson Isabella Bloem confirmed that the organisation had received a telephonic complaint about the alleged sexual abuse of Tyson at about 4.30pm that day.

"We liaised with members of the South African Police Service, went to the property and Tyson was collected and taken to the vet,” Bloem said.

“Tyson is deeply traumatised and under veterinary care and we are doing everything we can to help him.”

The accused was rearrested on November 12 in connection with the second alleged incident involving Tyson.

Animal welfare activist Salome Bruyns, who has more than 23 years of experience in the sector, said the alleged incidents were disturbing and raised concerns about the enforcement of animal protection laws.

"Caesar and Tyson deserve justice. Their stories must not become just another headline that we forget tomorrow."

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies confirmed that investigations led to the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect, who had appeared in court and had since been remanded.

“The matter was reported to the Da Gamaskop police station and investigated by the Da Gamaskop Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit," Spies said.

Bloem encouraged members of the Mossel Bay community to speak out and report any cases involving the suspected maltreatment or abuse of animals..

People can contact the Garden Route SPCA's Mossel Bay emergency line on 072-287-1761, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anonymous reports are accepted.

People reporting suspected abuse should provide the location of the animal and details of what they witnessed.