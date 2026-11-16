The Gqeberha high court has heard harrowing testimony in the murder trial of businessman Rob Evans, accused of beating and strangling his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, to death in Oyster Bay. Witnesses described seeing unexplained bruises and a scarf she wore continuously around her neck in the weeks leading up to her death.
The Herald
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