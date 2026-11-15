Two suspects arrested after armed robbery at Motherwell clinic

Two suspects are set to appear in a Gqeberha court on Monday in connection with an armed robbery at the Motherwell health centre at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place in NU4B at about 10.10pm on Saturday.

"A female security officer was on duty at the guard room, situated at the main gate of the health centre, when three unknown male suspects approached her," she said.

"One of the suspects, armed with a long firearm slung around his neck, allegedly overpowered the complainant and robbed her of a black iPhone while threatening to shoot her.

"The three suspects fled the scene on foot."

She said through prompt police action and follow-up investigations, two suspects were arrested.

"During the arrests, police recovered the complainant's stolen iPhone.

"A modified firearm and one live round of ammunition were also seized and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

"The two suspects, aged 28 and 38, are expected to face charges of armed robbery as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition."

They are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Police are continuing efforts to trace the third suspect, who remains at large," Janse van Rensburg said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo said: "We commend the members whose prompt response resulted in the recovery of the stolen property and the arrest of the suspects.

"This success demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the safety of our communities and bringing perpetrators of violent crime to justice without delay."

The Herald



