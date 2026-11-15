Three murdered in bloody Bay weekend

A trail of bodies marked a bloody weekend in the Bay after three people were murdered in separate incidents just hours apart.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the most recent incident was a fatal shooting during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"At approximately 5.30am, police received a complaint from radio control regarding a murder in Simpofu Street, KwaNobuhle.

"Upon arrival, first responders discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman lying in the street.

"The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

"Members of the public informed police that a second victim was lying in a nearby open field."

She said the officers then found the body of a 27-year-old man.

"He had sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his face and one gunshot wound to his left shoulder."

Both victims were certified dead at the scene.

"The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Police investigations are continuing."

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed in NU10, Motherwell, at about midnight on Friday.

Detectives had since arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.

"It is alleged that on Friday at approximately 11.50pm, the victim, identified as Lwazi Morris Isaac, was socialising at a tavern in NU10 when an altercation occurred at the entrance of the establishment.

"According to witnesses, the victim was stabbed during the incident.

"The victim sustained a single stab wound to the stomach and was rushed to a nearby health centre for medical treatment.

"Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival."

She said a 39-year-old suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo said: "The arrest of the suspect within a short period demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime are brought to justice.

"We commend the members for their diligent work and thank the community members who continue to assist police in the fight against crime."

Janse van Rensburg urged anyone with information about the KwaNobuhle incident to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Makaula on 082-441-8135, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information via the MySAPS App.

The Herald



