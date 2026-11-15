Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has conveyed his condolences to the friends and families of 13 people who lost their lives in two road accidents within a 24-hour period at the weekend.
The first accident occurred on Friday afternoon on the N2 between the Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi, claiming the lives of seven people.
The second accident on Saturday morning was a head-on collision involving a Toyota Quantum and truck between Bizana and Mzamba, which resulted in six fatalities.
Mabuyane described the incidents as heartbreaking tragedies that had plunged families and communities into mourning.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in these tragic accidents.
"No family should have to endure the pain of losing loved ones in such circumstances.
"We extend our deepest condolences and wish those affected strength and comfort as they navigate this difficult period.”
Mabuyane urged motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations, adhere to prescribed speed limits, avoid reckless overtaking and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motorists should also ensure their vehicles were roadworthy before undertaking any journey.
The Eastern Cape government also called for heightened road safety awareness as the festive season approached.
“The provincial government wishes to reiterate the call for heightened road safety awareness and responsible behaviour among all road users, as this is the period accompanied by high traffic volumes as people travel to come together with family and friends.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility, and every road user has a role to play in ensuring that lives are protected.
"As we approach the festive season, we wish to urge all motorists to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary risks, obey road signs and instructions from traffic officials, and always put the safety of others first.
"No journey is worth a human life.
“The provincial government reiterates that road safety requires collective commitment, discipline and accountability from everyone, as every life lost on our roads leaves behind grieving families,” Mabuyane said.