Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has conveyed his condolences to the friends and families of 13 people who lost their lives in two tragic road accidents within a 24-hour period at the weekend.

The first accident occurred on Friday afternoon on the N2 between Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi, claiming the lives of seven people.

The second accident on Saturday morning was a head-on collision involving a Toyota Quantum and truck between Bizana and Mzamba, which resulted in six fatalities.