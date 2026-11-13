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Serenity Hair's mother-and-daughter team, Marlene Adams and Kelly Milborrow, brought Gqeberha beauty enthusiasts together for their Sip and Style event, celebrating the salon's first anniversary in Newton Park
Serenity Hair's mother-and-daughter team, Marlene Adams and Kelly Milborrow, brought Gqeberha beauty enthusiasts together for their Sip and Style event, celebrating the salon's first anniversary in Newton ParkPicture: Supplied

Serenity's Sip and Style gives Gqeberha consumers a VIP beauty experience

2 min read
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