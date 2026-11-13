Serenity's Sip and Style gives Gqeberha consumers a VIP beauty experience

Serenity Hair's mother-and-daughter team, Marlene Adams and Kelly Milborrow, brought Gqeberha beauty enthusiasts together for their Sip and Style event, celebrating the salon's first anniversary in Newton ParkPicture: SuppliedSerenity's Sip and Style gives Gqeberha consumers a VIP beauty experienceFaith Mtwana13 NOV 2026, 10:522 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail