Gqeberha audiences can look forward to a night of ABBA classics, outrageous comedy and musical mayhem when much-loved performers Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert return to the stage this month, joined by powerhouse vocalist and performer Marion Loudon in ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS!

A celebration of the timeless music of ABBA, the production promises far more than a traditional tribute show.

Combining live performances of the Swedish supergroup's biggest hits with larger-than-life characters, sharp comedy and plenty of South African humour, it is a musical comedy extravaganza designed to have audiences singing along and laughing throughout.

From "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia" to "Voulez-Vous" and "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!", the show brings together the songs generations of music lovers know by heart.

But just when audiences think they know what to expect, McIlroy's trademark stand-up comedy adds an unexpected twist to the proceedings.

McIlroy and Bobbert are no strangers to Gqeberha audiences.

They have become firm favourites, returning to Gqeberha at least twice a year with their distinctive blend of character-based comedy and theatrical entertainment.

The Durban-based performers have been married for almost 30 years, and their partnership extends well beyond the stage.

As a comedy duo, they write and perform character-driven material, sometimes drawing inspiration from the realities, absurdities and experiences of life together.

They also pursue successful careers individually.

McIlroy is widely recognised by film audiences for his role as the father in the Spud movie series, while Bobbert has built an extensive career in musical theatre, particularly through her work with Durban's KickstArt Theatre.

Together, they have developed a reputation for finding humour in everyday life and turning it into entertainment that audiences can relate to.

Their ability to keep audiences laughing, even when life outside the theatre offers plenty of reasons not to, has become part of their appeal.

Through personal challenges and the many ups and downs of life in SA — from the pandemic and civil unrest to flooding, loadshedding and the rising cost of living — they have continued to bring audiences moments of laughter, connection and much-needed light relief.

For this production, Bobbert and Loudon bring the vocal power and musical energy, while McIlroy supplies the comic chaos.

The result is a lively collision of ABBA nostalgia, musical theatre, stand-up comedy and larger-than-life performances.

Whether you're a lifelong ABBA fan or simply looking for an entertaining night out, ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS! promises a chance to sing along to the classics, enjoy some good laughs and leave the worries of everyday life at the door.

ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS! - A Musical Comedy Madness takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday November 20 at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm, and Sunday November 22 at 2pm, with doors opening at 12.30pm.

Tickets cost R230, while children can attend the Sunday matinee for free.

Bookings must be made through Wendy on 083-225-5401, or online via Quicket.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own food, while drinks can be purchased from the bar.