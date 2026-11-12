Plettenberg Bay divers clean up reefs ahead of festive season

As the festive season approaches and Plettenberg Bay prepares to welcome holidaymakers, local divers are stepping up to ensure the region's pristine appearance is more than just surface level.

Through an underwater cleanup initiative, divers are working to remove abandoned fishing lines, nets, ropes, hooks and other debris from the reefs, helping to create a safer environment for marine animals while raising awareness about the importance of keeping the ocean clean.

Though the initiative has been ongoing throughout the year, on November 21 and December 12, the divers will be going in headfirst to ensure the ocean is clean.

ProDive South Africa owner Louis van Aardt said the initiative was driven by a shared passion for the ocean and a desire to protect Plettenberg Bay’s marine environment for future generations.

“Plettenberg Bay boasts an abundance of shallow house reefs, many of which are just a short swim from the shore directly in front of the Dive Centre.

"These reefs provide an opportunity for divers to experience the area's underwater beauty, but they are also vulnerable to pollution and abandoned fishing equipment," he said.

Van Aardt said that discarded fishing lines, nets and ropes could become entangled around reefs and pose a serious threat to marine life.

"Every piece of fishing line, netting, rope or other debris that we remove is one less potential hazard on the reef."

He said that while removing existing debris was important, the bigger objective was to prevent more waste from entering the marine environment.

According to Van Aardt, the initiative is also encouraging the wider community to become involved.

"While underwater participation is limited to qualified divers with the appropriate experience and equipment, there are other ways for residents to contribute.

"Community members can assist with recording recovered material, helping with logistics, spreading awareness and encouraging responsible fishing and waste-disposal practices.

"Safety remains a priority, as removing fishing lines and nets underwater can be dangerous because of sharp hooks, entanglement risks and poor visibility.

"Cleanup activities must therefore be carefully planned and carried out by competent divers."

According to Van Aardt, the response from divers has been very positive, with many sharing a passion for protecting the underwater environment and finding satisfaction in leaving the reefs cleaner and safer than they found them.

The initiative also hopes to extend awareness beyond the diving community and encourage fishermen, residents and visitors to take greater responsibility for the coastline.

ProDive Plettenberg Bay has been recognised as a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Eco Centre for its commitment to marine conservation and environmentally responsible diving practices.

As a Green Fins member, the company promotes sustainable tourism and the protection of marine life.

Van Aardt said there were plans to continue the cleanup sessions in 2027, with the hope of expanding participation and making reef cleanups a regular part of the local diving community's environmental efforts.



