Ndzondelelo pair put best foot forward in national competitions

A pair of pupils from Ndzondelelo High School in Zwide put their best foot forward to claim podium finishes at two national schools competitions.

Sikhusele Nkotobe (13) and Achuma Mdingi (15) recently represented their school and province at the National Blue Schools Conference and the Eskom International Expo Science fair respectively.

Sikhusele proved his academic and environmental prowess claiming top honours at the Blue School Competition hosted at the Umhlanga Conference Centre in Kwazulu Natal recently while Achuma earned a silver medal at the Eskom Expo hosted in Johannesburg.

The National Blue Schools Conference is an annual South African event coordinated by NRF-SAEON and funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) to promote ocean literacy, marine science skills, and youth-led environmental action.

The Blue Schools programme, is open to pupils between grade 6 and 11, and is part of UNESCO's international Global Blue Schools Network.

The programme requires teachers to assist with mentoring the pupils' research projects while completing and documenting various other portfolio activities.

The best performing pupils in their research project submission and portfolio activity submission were invited to join the National Blue Schools Conference in October.

“I feel very honoured and happy that I won this prestigious competition as well as a great prize,” Sikhusele said.

“I made my school and my mentor very proud and I’m very humble in being the first one from Gqeberha winning the top prize.

"The fact that I was the youngest amongst the competitors did not intimidate me.

"Despite your age and grade, you can still do amazing things as long as you put in the effort, hard work, determination and have patience.”

Achuma, who won the silver medal at the Eskom International Expo Science fair, said he is feeling both proud and delighted.

“It was not easy at the beginning of the competition, as it required hard work, dedication and patience.

"Due to the fact that I love science, I enjoyed every single step. By winning the silver medal, it left me with huge confidence and happiness. It made me love science even more.

"Despite the tough competition, winning the medal boosted me in my academic career.

“My wish is for all learners to attend Expo and see the beauty of science.”

The school coordinator, Vuyolwethu Qweqwe, said the accolades mean a lot to the school.

“It was our first time participating and Sikhusele is the first learner in the Metro to win the competition. He set a record and it is now up to his fellow learners to follow suit.”

The principal, Thamsanqa Nkonki, said he was overwhelmed by the pair's impressive performances.

“It is with immense pride that I, principal of the school, extend our heartfelt congratulations to our learners who have successfully competed in the competitions.

"Competing at a national level is no mean feat. It requires months of hard work, curiosity, innovation and dedication.

"To the school department of science, led by Vuyolwethu Qweqwe, thank you for nurturing these young scientists. Thank you to the parents.