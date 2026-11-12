John Legend is bringing The Muse Tour to South Africa

Thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist, John Legend is bringing The Muse Tour to South African stages in 2027.

Big Concerts recently announced that signing sensation will in SA to perform three concerts in February with general public ticket sales opening on Friday.

The highly anticipated tour is heading to the Sunbet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on February 20, the Durban ICC in Durban on February 23 and the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on February 25, 2027.

"With his timeless voice and catalogue of hits, fans can look forward to an evening spanning John Legend’s career, with new music from his latest album Muse and classics such as “All of Me”, “Ordinary People” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)," Big Concerts said in a statement.

Last month, Legend released the album ‘Muse’ which was co-written and produced by Pharrell.

The album is the first project the two have undertaken together in more than two decades of friendship - a cinematic, lush body of work that weaves together the strands of Black music, from gospel and the standards to doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeat and hip-hop.

Legend is a critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy® Awards, an Academy Award®, a Golden Globe® Award, a Tony® Award and four Emmy® Awards, among others.

Some of his celebrated albums include Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Wake Up!(with The Roots) (2010), Love in the Future(2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas (2018), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023) and My Favorite Dream(2024). After releasing Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition) — an expanded reissue featuring new remixes and collaborations with Lil Wayne, Killer Mike, Tems, Simi, and Black Thought — he launched a 2025 world tour bringing the acclaimed album back to the stage.

In 2026, Legend returned to NBC’s The Voice to coach Season 29.

Legend co-founded production company Get Lifted Film Co. and publishing imprint Get Lifted Books, home to the recent New York Times bestseller The Well-Educated Child by Dr. Deborah Kenny.

Get Lifted’s theatrical productions include Cats: The Jellicle Ball, winner of three 2026 Tony Awards following nine nominations, and the upcoming Imitation of Life, which marks his first time composing a score for the stage.

Co-produced with National Black Theatre, Imitation of Life begins performances at The Shed on November 21 ahead of its December 3 opening

Upcoming, Legend will portray Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon’s The Road Home, alongside Thabo Rametsi, Johnny Flynn and Cynthia Erivo.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.bigconcerts.co.za. Tickets are exclusively available from Ticketmaster.

With regard to his February SA tour, tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday from www.ticketmaster.co.za and www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in SA which started on Wednesday and ends at 8:59am on Friday.