Baakens River rubble remains six weeks after kingfisher nests destroyed

Nearly six weeks after public outrage erupted over tonnes of rubble dumped along the Baakens River, the debris remains untouched.
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Environmental violations mount over illegal Baakens Valley dump site
Municipality urges tangible action as agency delays removal of dumped riverbank debris
Nearly six weeks after public outrage erupted over tonnes of rubble dumped along the Baakens River, the debris remains untouched.
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