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The rubble dumped on October 1 at the side of the Baakens River, sealing off 20-odd kingfisher breeding burrows, is still there PICTURE: Fredlin Adriaan
The rubble dumped on October 1 at the side of the Baakens River, sealing off 20-odd kingfisher breeding burrows, is still there PICTURE: Fredlin Adriaan

Environmental violations mount over illegal Baakens Valley dump site

Baakens River rubble remains six weeks after kingfisher nests destroyed

Municipality urges tangible action as agency delays removal of dumped riverbank debris

  • Guy Rogers
4 min read
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Nearly six weeks after public outrage erupted over tonnes of rubble dumped along the Baakens River, the debris remains untouched.

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Outrage over rubble dumped on Baakens kingfisher nests

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