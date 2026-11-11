Youth event puts spotlight on suicide in Gqeberha's northern areas

Woman on the Move and Doxa Family Care hosted a youth event in Timothy Valley on Saturday to raise awareness of suicide. Thalitha Khumi Empowerment Centre director Patricia Arnolds is second from left, community policing forum chair Amber Blommetjie (wearing black cap) is fourth from left, while Woman on the Move's Chantell Felix is third from right. Newly elected Ward 38 councillor Roseline Felkers is on the right

Picture: Picture: SUPPLIED