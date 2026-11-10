Two arrested and illegal firearms seized in Nelson Mandela Bay raids

Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday night through the SA Police Service's Operation Prosper and Operation Ukubuza.

In Despatch, at about 8.40pm, a 54-year-old suspect was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Daniel Street.

Police seized a double-barrel shotgun without a serial number, firearm parts, ammunition and other related items.

Also on Monday, at about 8pm, members of the Ukubuza Combat Team acted on information regarding a vehicle allegedly linked to the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the vehicle was stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of suspected counterfeit currency.

A further investigation at a residence in Motherwell resulted in the recovery of two unlicensed firearms, magazines, ammunition, counterfeit money, identity documents, bank cards and cash.

Janse van Rensburg said the suspect arrested in Motherwell would face charges including the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as offences linked to counterfeit currency and related legislation.

"Both suspects are expected to appear in their respective courts during the course of the week," she said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the police members for their commitment and vigilance.

“These arrests reflect the dedication of our members in removing illegal firearms and counterfeit currency from our communities.

"We will continue to intensify operations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” Ngalo said.