Millions of letters written to Father Christmas may be going missing each year because children around the world are sending them to the wrong address, according to Finland's national postal service. Despite common belief, Santa Claus officially resides in Rovaniemi in the Finnish Arctic Circle rather than the North Pole.

To ensure no child's festive wish is lost, Finnish postal operator Posti has launched the North Pole Redirect campaign. The international initiative introduces dedicated postboxes in major cities and coordinates with global post offices to reroute misaddressed letters to Santa's official post office.