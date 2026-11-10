'Mythopia' brings mythology to life through gravity-defying aerial theatre

Combining aerial performance, dance and theatrical storytelling, Mythopia promises audiences a spectacular journey through the world of mythology, where gods and goddesses, fearsome warriors and enchanting mythical beings come to life on stage.

Presented by Artemis Aerial Arts, the production follows a soul on a journey through a world where courage is tested, destiny is forged and the boundaries between myth and reality begin to disappear.

Through a series of visually striking performances, audiences will encounter stories of love, power, sacrifice, transformation and triumph, brought to life through the strength, skill and artistry of the performers.

Expect gravity-defying routines on aerial silks, lyra, pole and other aerial apparatus, with each performance forming part of a larger theatrical story.

Blending movement, music, dance and aerial techniques, Mythopia aims to create an experience that goes beyond a traditional dance production.

“Every flight, climb and spin becomes part of the story,” the production company said in a statement.

“From celestial beings to mysterious underworlds, each performance celebrates the magic of mythology while showcasing the incredible strength and athleticism of aerial arts.”

The story is written by Ashley MacKinnon and Tharene Windsor, with the production brought to the stage by Artemis Aerial Arts.

At the heart of the organisation is founder Tharene Windsor, who has almost 30 years' experience in fitness, aerial arts and martial arts.

Her journey into aerial performance began with pole dancing, which she initially explored through self-training before connecting with SA's wider pole community and attending workshops and training camps with national and international performers.

What began as an interest in pole fitness has since developed into a broader aerial arts offering. Artemis Aerial Arts now provides classes in pole, aerial silks, lyra, aerial flow, lollipop, chair dance, barre, strength and flexibility, alongside other fitness and movement disciplines.

For Windsor, aerial arts is about far more than learning impressive tricks. It is about discovering physical strength, building confidence and creating an environment where people of different ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels can challenge themselves and progress at their own pace.

That philosophy is reflected in the production itself, where the performers' physical abilities become part of a larger creative expression.

“There's something extraordinary about seeing what the human body can achieve when strength, creativity and dedication come together,” production and entertainment company Centrestage, which brought the act to Gqeberha, said in a statement.

“Mythopia offers audiences the opportunity to experience aerial arts in a completely different way — not simply as individual performances, but as part of a theatrical journey filled with imagination, storytelling and spectacular movement.”

With its combination of mythology, dance theatre and aerial artistry, the production offers something for a wide range of audiences, whether they are passionate about mythology, fascinated by aerial performance or simply looking for a different kind of live entertainment.

Mythopia — A Mythical Aerial Arts Experience takes place at Centrestage at Baywest on Friday at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm, and Saturday at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm.

Tickets are available through Quicket. Please note that children under 10 are not permitted. A bar and snack service will be available at the venue.