The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency has announced that the R332 through the Baviaanskloof is once again open after being closed six months ago due to severe flood damage.

Agency spokesperson Oyanga Ngalika said on Monday the provincial transport department had done considerable work on the gravel main road through the kloof, which is one of the Eastern Cape’s premier conservation and ecotourism assets.

“We can advise that the R332 through Baviaanskloof Nature Reserve has re-opened.

"However, it is suitable for 4x4 vehicles only, and subject to weather conditions and final operational confirmation."

The route was closed due to severe flood damage, after torrential rain, in May.

Oyanga said the repair work by the Eastern Cape transport department had improved the condition of the main road, but the multiple crossings of the Baviaanskloof River remained challenging.

“The concrete causeways have not yet been repaired or replaced, making 4x4 capability essential for travel through the reserve.”

She said besides 4x4s only, visitors should also travel in a convoy of at least two vehicles, and remain on the main road and avoid detours.

“They should also please follow instructions from reserve personnel and the information they receive at the reserve gates [at Komdomo in the east and Zantvlakte in the west].

“They should also check current access and weather conditions before setting out, as the route may close at short notice following rainfall."

She said the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency was working with the transport department and local stakeholders to monitor conditions.

“If rain or river conditions compromise safe passage, access may be suspended at short notice.

“Any closures or changes to access conditions will be communicated through [the agency's] official social media platforms and relevant WhatsApp stakeholder groups.

“We encourage visitors to check for the latest updates before travelling, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.”

She said the wider Baviaanskloof region remained an important tourism destination, with accommodation providers and other local tourism businesses continuing to welcome visitors.

“Travellers are encouraged to confirm their specific route and access arrangements directly with their accommodation or activity providers, before departure.”

She said the transport department had applied for disaster management funding to allow it to repair the concrete causeway river crossings.

“At this stage, there is no confirmed timeline for these outstanding improvements, as these will depend on the outcome of the funding application and subsequent planning.”

She said the agency’s three camping sites within the reserve — Komdomo, Doodsklip and Rooihoek — were also damaged by the floods.

“The immediate priority has been to restore road access and reopen the reserve to day visitors.

"With this achieved, attention will now turn to securing funding for the rehabilitation of the campsites.

“Baviaanskloof remains one of the Eastern Cape's significant conservation and wilderness destinations, forming part of the Cape Floral Region Protected Areas World Heritage Site.

"The continued recovery of access and visitor facilities is important both for conservation management and the tourism economy of the surrounding communities.”

The Herald