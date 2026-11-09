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Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen was a guest speaker at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Forum in the Drakensberg recently
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen was a guest speaker at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Forum in the Drakensberg recently

Van Huyssteen shares stage with national leaders in Drakensberg

Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Forum an opportunity to put Bay on the map, says business chamber head

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