Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen was a guest speaker at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation Forum in the Drakensberg recentlyVan Huyssteen shares stage with national leaders in DrakensbergKgalema Motlanthe Foundation Forum an opportunity to put Bay on the map, says business chamber headCCatherine Richards9 NOV 2026, 09:253 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail