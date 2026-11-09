Face of the Bay grand finale to celebrate women making a difference

The Face of the Bay 2026 finalists are, from left, Heather Mejanie, Simoné Apollis, Budronessa Lessing, director Candice Heynes, Abigail Erasmus and Brighetta ButlerPicture: Supplied Face of the Bay grand finale to celebrate women making a differenceDifferent take on beauty pageants emphasises empowerment and community involvementFaith Mtwana9 NOV 2026, 09:23ShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail