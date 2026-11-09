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The Face of the Bay 2026 finalists are, from left, Heather Mejanie, Simoné Apollis, Budronessa Lessing, director Candice Heynes, Abigail Erasmus and Brighetta Butler
The Face of the Bay 2026 finalists are, from left, Heather Mejanie, Simoné Apollis, Budronessa Lessing, director Candice Heynes, Abigail Erasmus and Brighetta ButlerPicture: Supplied

Face of the Bay grand finale to celebrate women making a difference

Different take on beauty pageants emphasises empowerment and community involvement

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