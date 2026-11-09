Play4Good, a new SA platform that turns everyday activities into charitable donations is inviting people across the country to support causes simply by doing the things they already love.

The idea came to fruition by founder Nic de Beer recently when he launched the non-profit organisation that aims to transform everyday activities and friendly competition into meaningful charitable giving.

From golf and padel, running, cycling and other community-based initiatives, Play4Good creates accessible opportunities for individuals, clubs, businesses and communities to support charities.

The idea came to De Beer on the golf course, when he began to think about how a friendly challenge between golfers could become an opportunity to make a real difference in someone's life.

He said the mission is to make giving a natural part of everyday life, building a connected, sustainable fundraising ecosystem where every game, challenge and contribution can help make a difference.

"I have seen first-hand how difficult it can be for charities, particularly smaller grassroots organisations, to secure consistent funding.

"Many do incredible work in their communities but spend far too much time and energy trying to raise the money they need to keep going," De Beer, who spent eight years in the NPO sector and co-founded the Goldilocks and The Bear Foundation, said.

Play4Good works in three ways.

Individuals can create a fundraiser around any activity or challenge, with funds going to Play4Good for distribution to charities on the platform.

Registered charities can run their own fundraising pages, with funds going directly to them.

Clubs, restaurants and other organisations can also create a page so their members can fundraise together, with those funds distributed to charities as well.

Play4Good charges a 10% fee to cover card transaction and administration costs.

Play4Good is now inviting charities and clubs across SA to register and join the movement.

Visit https://www.play4good.org/ to get started.