Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe
Afro-soul singer Maleh is set to perform at The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Gqeberha on November 20
Afro-soul singer Maleh is set to perform at The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Gqeberha on November 20Picture: SUPPLIED

Show details and ticket information for the 20 November event

Award-winning Afro-soul singer Maleh brings soulful sounds to Gqeberha

Veteran songbird promises an intimate, high-energy musical experience

2 min read
Premium

Afro-soul singer Maleh is set to bring her soulful sounds to Gqeberha when she takes to the stage at The One Room Music and Comedy Club on November 20.

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account