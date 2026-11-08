Award-winning Afro-soul singer Maleh brings soulful sounds to Gqeberha

Afro-soul singer Maleh is set to bring her soulful sounds to Gqeberha when she takes to the stage at The One Room Music and Comedy Club on November 20.
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Show details and ticket information for the 20 November event
Veteran songbird promises an intimate, high-energy musical experience
Afro-soul singer Maleh is set to bring her soulful sounds to Gqeberha when she takes to the stage at The One Room Music and Comedy Club on November 20.
Create a free account or sign in to read this article.