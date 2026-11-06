Science programme a formula for fun during school holidays

A unique programme that focuses on science education and entertainment is set to provide an exciting experience for children during the school holidays.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Science & Technology Centre in Kariega will host a three-day summer of science holiday programme from December 1 to 3.

According to a statement from the centre, the programme will encourage creativity through hands-on activities.

It aims to make science accessible through interactive sessions that inspire children to learn, explore and discover.

"This will include water science experiments, DIY ice-cream making, recycling and mosaic activities, Christmas crafts, digital games and outdoor activities," the statement said.

"Highlights include a Science Amazing Race and a Summer Colour Run.

"The programme will be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Science & Technology Centre, on the corner of Drostdy and Algoa Roads in Kariega."

Participation costs R20 per child per day and spaces are limited to 60 children.

Bookings will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Children are encouraged to bring plastic bottle caps for the mosaic activity.

"For the Colour Run on the final day, children should wear white or comfortable clothing suitable for outdoor activities.

"Parents and guardians are requested to disclose any allergies or dietary requirements when booking.

"Children who require special milk for the ice-cream-making activity should bring their own."

Lunch will not be provided, and each child registered for the programme must bring a packed lunch.