Gqeberha hospitality intern wins brand new car in SPAR Women’s Challenge draw

Noncedo Gqutyana took ownership of her first car after winning the SPAR Women’s Challenge grand prize in a lucky drawPicture: Picture: LEON HUGOGqeberha hospitality intern wins brand new car in SPAR Women’s Challenge drawSecond lucky draw seals dream outcome for 31-year-old GqutyanaHHerald Reporter6 NOV 2026, 09:182 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail