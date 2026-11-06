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Noncedo Gqutyana took ownership of her first car after winning the SPAR Women’s Challenge grand prize in a lucky draw
Noncedo Gqutyana took ownership of her first car after winning the SPAR Women’s Challenge grand prize in a lucky drawPicture: Picture: LEON HUGO

Gqeberha hospitality intern wins brand new car in SPAR Women’s Challenge draw

Second lucky draw seals dream outcome for 31-year-old Gqutyana

  • Herald Reporter
2 min read
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