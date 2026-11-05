Walmer School of Dance set for year-end showcase

Both recognised and rising dance talents will take to the stage at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on November 13 and 14.

The annual year-end production, Fragments, is a Walmer School of Dance calendar highlight.

Performers between the ages of five and 20 will participate in solo and ensemble dances, showcasing a range of styles.

Walmer School of Dance principal Troy Coffey said Fragments celebrated the beauty and versatility of the art form through the elegance of classical ballet, the energy and sass of jazz, the dynamic style of contemporary dance and the strength and creativity of modern ballet.

She said a highlight would be the performance of the Flora Variation from The Sleeping Beauty by senior dancer Alice Reekie.

Another senior, Sarah-Leigh Thompson, winner of the Adult Modern Championship at the Friendly City Dance Festival, will portray the legendary Firebird in a striking contemporary dance.

Both will also feature in Azure, the show’s opening classical ballet by the seniors.

Coffey said the junior performers would bring fun and energy to the stage with modern pieces including Golden and Wild Horses, as well as ballet in a lively Wild West-inspired style and a delightful Mary Poppins-themed ballet.

The seniors will feature in a number of dynamic works, including Time’s Up, an energetic, army-inspired contemporary piece, and Dernière Danse (Last Dance), an elegant and sophisticated French-themed dance performed in heels.

The high-energy Michael Jackson finale, featuring Billie Jean, will close out the evening.