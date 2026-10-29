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Author Rory Riordan has just published 'Athol Fugard and the Serpent Players: The Port Elizabeth Years'
Author Rory Riordan has just published 'Athol Fugard and the Serpent Players: The Port Elizabeth Years'Picture: Supplied

Riordan brings Serpent Players’ stories to centre stage

New book examines Fugard's journey from 'rough side' of Central to becoming a top English-language playwright

3 min read
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