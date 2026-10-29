Riordan brings Serpent Players’ stories to centre stage

Author Rory Riordan has just published 'Athol Fugard and the Serpent Players: The Port Elizabeth Years'Picture: SuppliedRiordan brings Serpent Players’ stories to centre stageNew book examines Fugard's journey from 'rough side' of Central to becoming a top English-language playwrightFaith Mtwana29 OCT 2026, 11:043 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail