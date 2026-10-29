Record number of men step up for Big Walk against cancer

A record number of men have entered for the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors SA.

This, coincidentally after the selection of the Prostate Foundation of SA as a 2026 beneficiary, alongside Choc, the Childhood Cancer Foundation in the Eastern Cape.

“For the first time in 28 years, a nonprofit organisation supporting a cancer condition that only affects men was selected, and we are delighted to see the response from men in Algoa country,” Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay said.

Recent research has identified prostate cancer as the most common cancer among South African men, with a lifetime risk of up to one in 23, making its diagnosed incidence rate higher than that of breast cancer.

Some studies put the incidence as high as one in 15.

“The good news is that prostate cancer survival rates are close to 100% when caught early, but drop significantly if the disease reaches an advanced stage.

"Our message is ‘get tested’.

“Cancer specialists recommend going for regular tests when over 50, or if from a high risk group where other members of family have been diagnosed with the condition,” Jay said.

Funds raised by the Big Walk will go towards purchasing essential diagnostic equipment for Frere Hospital in Buffalo City, Provincial Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay, and the George Hospital.

The three centres are also the start points for the Big Walk, which commences at 8am on Saturday.

The funds raised will also go towards purchasing a double cab to enable Choc staff to reach patients in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape.

There is still time to enter in-person in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday to Friday, and in the two other centres on Thursday and Friday, between 12 midday and 7pm at all venues.

“According to the weather forecasts, Saturday will be a perfect day for a 5km walk with those affected by cancer, family, and friends," Jay said.

“The atmosphere is incredible, with people from all walks of life and backgrounds walking side by side with a common purpose.