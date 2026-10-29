NMU's Maqhubu honoured as rising leader in research administration

Nelson Mandela University’s Elizabeth Maqhubu was the only South African among about 300 delegates in Hawaii when an international society honoured her as a rising leader in research administration.

A committee of research administrators chose the NMU research and grants officer from nominations received from around the world for the Society of Research Administrators International’s “Future of the Field” programme, which recognises emerging leaders in the profession.

She was formally honoured at the society’s awards luncheon on October 12, during its annual meeting in Honolulu.

“Behind every application, output, dataset or compliance requirement is a researcher trying to do meaningful work,” Maqhubu said.

“So, our role as a research office is to create systems that support and allow them to spend more time doing that work."

She said on her return from Hawaii that the experience had been humbling and empowering.

“It reminded me how far an unexpected career move can take you when you embrace learning and new opportunities and affirmed that meaningful contributions to research management can emerge from anywhere.”

She entered the field by chance after working in Johannesburg as an analyst in consumer and brand research.

Maqhubu moved to Gqeberha hoping to find work in research and in 2020 was appointed to an administrative post in the university’s research office.

The turning point came in 2022, when Dr Palesa Mothapo joined the office as director of research support and management.

Mothapo drew up development plans with each member of the team and introduced them to the annual conference of the Southern African Research and Innovation Management Association (Sarima).

“I feel like it was a movement because everything just started happening one after the other.

"You can’t become interested in something if you’re not exposed,” Maqhubu said.

Since then, she has earned the association’s certificate in research management, presented papers in Mozambique on emotional labour skills and in Spain on the impact of research, and helped host international workshops on equitable research partnerships in London and at NMU.

She also has completed her master’s degree in anthropology.

“I never thought that I would be able to present on an international stage. I always wanted to, but I never knew how,” Maqhubu said.

“I return with renewed confidence, a broader international perspective and a deeper commitment to advancing the profession.”

Her work in the research support and management office supports the university through research outputs administration, grants support, compliance, reporting and researcher assistance, contributing to data integrity and the visibility and impact of NMU's research.

Mothapo said she and NMU were proud of Maqhubu.

“This is a significant honour with her selected among a large number of submissions from across the globe.”

Asked for her advice to people considering a career in research administration, Maqhubu said: “Don’t underestimate the field. You’d be surprised.

"It’s a career where you can make a significant contribution to research without necessarily being the person conducting the research yourself.