A man has been arrested following an alleged road rage incident in which Gqeberha resident Shaun Marais was stabbed to death in Lorraine at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Walmer detectives arrested a 58-year-old man on a charge of murder on Thursday and his vehicle, an SUV which he had reportedly been driving at the time of the stabbing, had been impounded for further analysis.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Friday.

He remains in custody.

Marais, 56, was fatally stabbed in Circular Drive at about 8.27pm on October 23.

"The arrest follows five days of intensive investigations," Beetge said, adding that further investigations were under way.

Earlier on Thursday, detectives had appealed to the public to assist police with more information about the SUV and its alleged driver.

A statement was initially issued by police about the incident on Sunday.

At the time, Beetge said the stabbing emanated from a suspected road rage incident.

"It is alleged that the 56-year-old driver of a white Honda Accord was involved in a suspected road rage incident with the [not yet identified] male driver of a blue or silver SUV," he said.

"During the altercation, the driver of the SUV [allegedly] stabbed the driver of the Honda Accord.

"[The victim] attempted to drive away, but after a short distance he lost control of his vehicle and bumped into a wall close to the Circular Drive and Henri Botha Street intersection.

"He passed away at the scene.

"A murder case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Walmer."

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