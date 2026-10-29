Kariega author Chantelle Mafiet was selected for her Afrikaans work 'Oes van Herinneringe', which captures generational family wisdomBay authors selected for Eastern Cape publishing initiativeAfrikaans and isiXhosa works among projects backed to promote indigenous-language literatureFaith Mtwana29 OCT 2026, 05:362 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail