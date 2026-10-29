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Kariega author Chantelle Mafiet was selected for her Afrikaans work 'Oes van Herinneringe', which captures generational family wisdom
Kariega author Chantelle Mafiet was selected for her Afrikaans work 'Oes van Herinneringe', which captures generational family wisdom

Bay authors selected for Eastern Cape publishing initiative

Afrikaans and isiXhosa works among projects backed to promote indigenous-language literature

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