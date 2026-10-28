Leuchtturm Chicken co-founders Chumani Maku, left, and Akhona Soga are combining their business experience and resources to grow their poultry farming venture, established in 2024Picture: SuppliedEngineer uses automation expertise to grow chicken farming businessKariega entrepreneur Akhona Soga says the two industries are more closely linked than meets the eyeFaith Mtwana28 OCT 2026, 12:343 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail