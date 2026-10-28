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Leuchtturm Chicken co-founders Chumani Maku, left, and Akhona Soga are combining their business experience and resources to grow their poultry farming venture, established in 2024
Leuchtturm Chicken co-founders Chumani Maku, left, and Akhona Soga are combining their business experience and resources to grow their poultry farming venture, established in 2024Picture: Supplied

Engineer uses automation expertise to grow chicken farming business

Kariega entrepreneur Akhona Soga says the two industries are more closely linked than meets the eye

3 min read
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