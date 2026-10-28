Big Eastern Cape delegation heading to Golden Games in Bloem

The Eastern Cape will send 130 senior citizens to the National Active Ageing Programme, known as the Golden Games, in a bid to promote healthy ageing, social inclusion and active participation among older people.

The delegation, comprising people aged 60 and above, will represent the province at the national programme, which celebrates the abilities, talents and contributions of senior citizens.

The games will take place on Friday and Saturday in Bloemfontein.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the games provided an important platform for promoting active ageing, healthy lifestyles, social inclusion and the overall well-being of older persons.

“Older persons have contributed greatly to our families, communities and province," Fanta said.

"They deserve opportunities to continue participating in society, to maintain their health and well-being, and to have their abilities and achievements recognised.

"The Golden Games provide a meaningful space for this.”

She said active ageing was about more than physical activity.

It included supporting older people to remain socially engaged, feel valued and to take part in activities that contributed to their quality of life.

“Promoting the well-being of older persons means recognising their dignity and supporting their right to participate in community life," Fanta said.

"Programmes such as the Golden Games help create opportunities for interaction, recreation and the celebration of what older people can do.”

The programme allows participants to take part in recreational activities, build friendships and showcase their skills, while fostering a sense of belonging among senior citizens.

Fanta said the provincial delegation’s participation highlighted the need for communities to create inclusive environments in which older people were respected, supported and valued.

The department congratulated the 130 participants selected to represent the province, adding that their involvement demonstrated determination and enthusiasm, and served as a reminder that age should not prevent people from pursuing activities that bring enjoyment, connection and a sense of achievement.

“We wish our delegation a successful and memorable experience," Fanta said.

"As they represent the Eastern Cape, we hope they do so with pride, enthusiasm and determination.

"We encourage them to enjoy the programme, build friendships and celebrate their participation.”

The department also acknowledged the families, communities and local structures that supported older persons to participate in activities and remain connected to those around them.

Such support helps foster inclusive communities where older people are respected, welcomed and able to contribute.

Fanta said the provincial delegation’s participation should inspire communities to continue creating welcoming environments for senior citizens and to value their knowledge, experience and presence.

“Building a caring society requires us to include and support people at every stage of life.

"We must continue working together to ensure that older persons are treated with respect and have opportunities to live active, healthy and fulfilling lives."

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