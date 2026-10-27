Schauderville swimming pool was among the public facilities inspected by The Herald on October 23, with the summer season approachingNelson Mandela Bay’s public pools disgrace Only eight of metro's 19 public facilities set to open for summer season, with many clearly badly neglectedGGeoff Hookins27 OCT 2026, 09:104 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail