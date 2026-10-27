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Schauderville swimming pool was among the public facilities inspected by The Herald on October 23, with the summer season approaching
Schauderville swimming pool was among the public facilities inspected by The Herald on October 23, with the summer season approaching

Nelson Mandela Bay’s public pools disgrace

Only eight of metro's 19 public facilities set to open for summer season, with many clearly badly neglected

  • Geoff Hookins
4 min read
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