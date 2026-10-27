Gqeberha shop owner pays hefty fine after Hawks seize R7m in fake goods

A Gelvandale shopowner has been slapped with a R100,000 admission-of-guilt fine after being caught in possession of suspected counterfeit goods valued at about R7m.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nathaniel Petersen, 40, had since paid the fine following an ongoing investigation.

"The outcome emanates from an investigation conducted by the Hawks [Serious Commercial Crime Investigation] team in Gqeberha.

"The investigation centred on the sale of counterfeit branded merchandise at Sneaker Freakz, situated at the corner of Bell Road and Beetlestone Road, on the premises of a BP service station in Gelvandale."

Mhlakuvana said the investigation was initiated following test purchases at the shop.

"On June 8 2026, a test purchase resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Adidas sneakers.

"A subsequent test purchase, conducted on August 6, involved suspected counterfeit Nike sneakers and Lacoste T-shirts.

"These purchases prompted further investigative steps, and the subsequent criminal case was opened."

Acting on the information obtained during the investigation, the Hawks secured a search warrant.

"On September 16 2026, between [about] 9.55am and 12.55pm, the investigative team executed the warrant at the identified premises.

"During the operation, a substantial quantity of suspected counterfeit branded merchandise was seized, with the estimated value of the confiscated stock placed at [about] R7m.

"The matter subsequently progressed through the criminal justice system.

"On October 23, Petersen paid an admission-of-guilt fine of R100,000."