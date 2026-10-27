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Lufeso Mbatsha models an outfit designed by Gqeberha fashion designer Kamohelo Moalosi of Kimsho Clothing
Lufeso Mbatsha models an outfit designed by Gqeberha fashion designer Kamohelo Moalosi of Kimsho ClothingPicture: Fredlin Adriaan

Ulundi Mpulu Legacy Project turns discarded timber into livelihoods for local youth

Art exhibition raises awareness of climate change

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum showcases innovative works by local youngsters

  • Guy Rogers
3 min read
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Young creatives across multiple disciplines gathered at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum to showcase sustainable art, celebrate resilience, and promote environmental consciousness through the Climate Resilience Art Project. By transforming discarded timber and plastic waste into useful products and wearable fashion, the participating youths proved how creative ingenuity can empower communities and drive climate action.

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