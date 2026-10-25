Mayor calls on community to protect KwaMagxaki hall and library after revamps

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, speaking during the official reopening of the KwaMagxaki Community Hall and public library, called on residents to work with the municipality to protect the refurbished facilitiesPicture: FREDLIN ADRIAANMayor calls on community to protect KwaMagxaki hall and library after revampsHHerald Reporter25 OCT 2026, 12:523 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail