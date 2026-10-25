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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, speaking during the official reopening of the KwaMagxaki Community Hall and public library, called on residents to work with the municipality to protect the refurbished facilities
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, speaking during the official reopening of the KwaMagxaki Community Hall and public library, called on residents to work with the municipality to protect the refurbished facilitiesPicture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Mayor calls on community to protect KwaMagxaki hall and library after revamps

  • Herald Reporter
3 min read
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