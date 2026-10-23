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More than 100 students and staff at Rhodes University in Makhanda have reported symptoms of gastroenteritis, with the Eastern Cape Department of Health investigating 111 cases recorded by Tuesday. Supplied
More than 100 students and staff at Rhodes University in Makhanda have reported symptoms of gastroenteritis, with the Eastern Cape Department of Health investigating 111 cases recorded by Tuesday. Supplied

National team to investigate Eastern Cape gastro outbreaks

Initial findings indicate contaminated water behind cases at Rhodes University and St Albans Prison

3 min read

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