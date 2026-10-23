National team to investigate Eastern Cape gastro outbreaks

More than 100 students and staff at Rhodes University in Makhanda have reported symptoms of gastroenteritis, with the Eastern Cape Department of Health investigating 111 cases recorded by Tuesday. SuppliedNational team to investigate Eastern Cape gastro outbreaksInitial findings indicate contaminated water behind cases at Rhodes University and St Albans PrisonSivenathi Gosa23 OCT 2026, 04:563 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmail