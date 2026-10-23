A cohort of early childhood development practitioners across Kouga are elevating their skills through a new workplace-based NQF Level 4 occupational qualification. Supported by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the programme provides educators from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, and Loerie with practical, hands-on competencies that transform early learning environments.
Moving beyond conventional classroom theory, the initiative prepares teachers to meet current industry standards, bolstering both classroom outcomes and the long-term professional recognition of local educators.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Fifteen early childhood development practitioners from Kouga are two-thirds of the way through a new NQF Level 4 occupational qualification.
- Funded by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the training replaces legacy models with practical, workplace-based competence overseen by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.
- Educators report noticeable improvements in purposeful classroom planning and child development since starting the programme.
- The remaining six months will prepare the practitioners for their External Integrated Summative Assessment scheduled for February 2027.
- The initiative aims to improve career progression, professional recognition, and earning potential for local community teachers.