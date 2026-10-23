A cohort of early childhood development practitioners across Kouga are elevating their skills through a new workplace-based NQF Level 4 occupational qualification. Supported by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the programme provides educators from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, and Loerie with practical, hands-on competencies that transform early learning environments.

Moving beyond conventional classroom theory, the initiative prepares teachers to meet current industry standards, bolstering both classroom outcomes and the long-term professional recognition of local educators.