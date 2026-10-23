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Fifteen early childhood development practitioners from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and Loerie who are completing a new nationally recognised occupational qualification, designed to strengthen both the quality of early learning and their long-term career prospects.
Fifteen early childhood development practitioners from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and Loerie who are completing a new nationally recognised occupational qualification, designed to strengthen both the quality of early learning and their long-term career prospects.

Fifteen practitioners from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, and Loerie prepare for 2027 assessments

Kouga early childhood development practitioners advance skills with new occupational qualification

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm funds practical workplace training to empower local teachers

  • Tremaine Van Aardt
2 min read

A cohort of early childhood development practitioners across Kouga are elevating their skills through a new workplace-based NQF Level 4 occupational qualification. Supported by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the programme provides educators from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, and Loerie with practical, hands-on competencies that transform early learning environments.

Moving beyond conventional classroom theory, the initiative prepares teachers to meet current industry standards, bolstering both classroom outcomes and the long-term professional recognition of local educators.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Fifteen early childhood development practitioners from Kouga are two-thirds of the way through a new NQF Level 4 occupational qualification.
  • Funded by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, the training replaces legacy models with practical, workplace-based competence overseen by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations.
  • Educators report noticeable improvements in purposeful classroom planning and child development since starting the programme.
  • The remaining six months will prepare the practitioners for their External Integrated Summative Assessment scheduled for February 2027.
  • The initiative aims to improve career progression, professional recognition, and earning potential for local community teachers.

Fifteen early childhood development (ECD) practitioners from Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and Loerie are gaining new skills to improve the quality of education and care they provide to young children.

The practitioners are two-thirds of the way through a new NQF Level 4 occupational qualification in ECD, which places greater emphasis on practical skills and workplace experience than traditional classroom-based training.

The programme, funded by Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm, is designed to equip practitioners with the knowledge and practical experience needed to create stimulating learning environments and better support children's individual development.

For Linda Mandyoli, 42, who works at Sisikelelwe Day Care in Ocean View, Jeffreys Bay, the training has already transformed her approach to teaching.

"Before the training, my classroom was just a room where children played. Now it's a learning environment with purpose," Mandyoli said.

"I used to treat every child the same. Now I understand how children develop, and I plan and prepare for each one differently.

"I can see a big difference in their development, and I'm far more confident in what I'm doing."

The new qualification replaces the previous ECD qualification with a model that combines theoretical knowledge, practical skills and workplace experience.

Overseen by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), it requires practitioners to demonstrate their competence in real working environments rather than relying solely on classroom assessments.

Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm economic development manager Nonini Makhothe said the approach offered practitioners a more meaningful learning experience.

"It isn't simply theory delivered in a classroom — it's built around the actual work an ECD practitioner needs to be able to do, combining knowledge, practical skills and real workplace experience into one qualification," Makhothe said.

The practitioners began their training a year ago and have about six months remaining before completing the programme.

They are expected to undertake their formal External Integrated Summative Assessment in February 2027.

Successful participants will receive a nationally recognised NQF Level 4 Oc